Messi’s Argentina trophy odyssey ends in Brazil

When Lionel Messi, already a regular starter for the mighty Barcelona, made his international bow in 2005 as an 18-year-old for a powerful Argentina side he surely never imagined it would take him 16 years to finally claim a trophy with his country.

But the six time Ballon d’Or winner had to suffer numerous disappointments, including losing four finals, before leading his country to a 1-0 victory over “eternal rivals” Brazil in the Copa America final at Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Maracana stadium on Saturday.