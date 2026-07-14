Spain v France: The most expensive match in football history worth USD 3b
France and Spain will face off in their World Cup semi-final at 1:00 am Bangladesh time tonight. Ahead of the blockbuster clash, Spanish daily AS has revealed a remarkable statistic: the combined market value of the two squads exceeds USD 3 billion, or more than Tk 370 billion, making it the most valuable World Cup semi-final in football history.
According to the Spanish newspaper, no previous World Cup semi-final has featured squads with a higher combined market value.
Despite the staggering overall valuation, there is still a gap of around USD 350 million between the two teams. France's squad is valued at approximately USD 1.78 billion, while Spain's stands at around USD 1.43 billion.
The battle is equally fierce when it comes to individual player valuations. Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is currently the world's most valuable player, with an estimated market value of USD 234 million.
France captain Kylian Mbappe follows at around USD 210 million, while Michael Olise and Pedri are both valued at approximately USD 175 million each.
Beyond those four stars, the two squads include seven players each worth at least USD 117 million. Overall, 22 players across both teams have market values of USD 58 million or more. Of those, 15 play for France and seven for Spain, highlighting the French squad's greater depth in high-value talent.
By position, however, Spain has the edge in goal. France's three goalkeepers have a combined market value of about USD 67 million, compared with approximately 114 million for Spain's goalkeeping unit.
France enjoys a clear advantage in defence. The combined value of the French defenders is around USD 473 million, while Spain's back line is valued at roughly USD 337 million.
Spain comes out on top in midfield, with its midfielders worth a combined USD 491 million, compared with USD 365 million for France's.
The biggest difference, however, lies in attack. Although Yamal alone is valued at USD 234 million, the combined market value of France's forwards and wingers is an enormous USD 877 million, far exceeding Spain's attacking unit, which is valued at about USD 488 million.
That significant gap in attacking talent is the main reason France's overall squad value surpasses Spain's heading into what is set to be the most expensive match in football history.