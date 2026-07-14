Spain v France: The most expensive match in football history worth USD 3b

France and Spain will face off in their World Cup semi-final at 1:00 am Bangladesh time tonight. Ahead of the blockbuster clash, Spanish daily AS has revealed a remarkable statistic: the combined market value of the two squads exceeds USD 3 billion, or more than Tk 370 billion, making it the most valuable World Cup semi-final in football history.

According to the Spanish newspaper, no previous World Cup semi-final has featured squads with a higher combined market value.

Despite the staggering overall valuation, there is still a gap of around USD 350 million between the two teams. France's squad is valued at approximately USD 1.78 billion, while Spain's stands at around USD 1.43 billion.