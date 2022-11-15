Senegal’s Mane to miss first games of World Cup - reports

Senegal forward Sadio Mane will miss the "first games" of the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, a Senegal Football Federation official was quoted as saying by local media on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old striker was named last week in Senegal's 26-man squad for the World Cup, which starts on Sunday, despite picking up an injury to his right fibula playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament.