Senegal’s Mane to miss first games of World Cup - reports

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said Mane, whose decisive penalties secured the Africa Cup of Nations title and World Cup qualification for his country this year, did not require surgery but hopes of him lining up against the Netherlands on 21 November appear slim.
"We will have to rely on playing the first games without Sadio and win without Sadio because we have 25 players apart from Sadio," official Abdoulaye Sow said.
"No one would have wanted it, but that's what's happened to us."
Senegal also face hosts Qatar on 25 November and Ecuador on 29 November in World Cup Group A.