Injured Mane named in Senegal World Cup squad

Sadio Mane will be included in Senegal’s squad for the FIFA World Cup despite suffering a leg injury this week, a source within the country’s football federation told AFP on Thursday.

“One thing is certain, Sadio Mane will be on the list tomorrow,” the source said, with coach Aliou Cisse set to announce his squad on Friday.

Mane, who finished second in this year’s Ballon d’Or voting behind Karim Benzema, limped off during Bayern Munich’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

He was diagnosed with an injury to his right fibula. Bayern said he would undergo further tests in the coming days.