Injured Mane named in Senegal World Cup squad

Sadio Mane will be included in Senegal’s squad for the FIFA World Cup despite suffering a leg injury this week, a source within the country’s football federation told AFP on Thursday.

“One thing is certain, Sadio Mane will be on the list tomorrow,” the source said, with coach Aliou Cisse set to announce his squad on Friday.

Mane, who finished second in this year’s Ballon d’Or voting behind Karim Benzema, limped off during Bayern Munich’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

He was diagnosed with an injury to his right fibula. Bayern said he would undergo further tests in the coming days.

The 30-year-old was diagnosed with an injury to his right fibula and will undergo further tests.

"I preferred to keep him in the group," Cisse told reporters.

"Sadio Mane is an important player in our squad, it is important to continue to follow his injury, hoping that in two or three weeks there will be progress. But we are really optimistic.

"We will give ourselves all the necessary means to allow Sadio Mane to recover."

The Senegal team doctor, Manuel Afonso, has flown to Munich to assess the extent of Mane’s injury.

Mane's fitness has been a major cause of concern in Senegal, the current African champions, with state president Macky Sall tweeting on Wednesday: "Sadio, heart of a Lion! All my heart is with you!"

Senegal have been drawn in Group A and play the tournament opener against hosts Qatar on November 20, before going on to meet Netherlands and Ecuador.

