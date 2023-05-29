Why is the SAFF Champion women’s team breaking up

In just eight months since the monumental achievement of winning the SAFF Championship, the Bangladesh women’s football team has seen the flip side of the coin. The excitement over the SAFF champion Bangladesh women’s team seems like a distant memory of the past. One after one, the players are leaving the team.

After getting dropped from the national team’s camp, SAFF winners Anuching Mogini and Sajeda Khatun said goodbye to football. The very day Sirat Jahan Shopna announced on Facebook that she is quitting professional football, the women’s team coach Golam Rabbani Choton announced he will be leaving his post. The latest update is that defender Akhi Khatun has also left the national team’s camp and left for home.