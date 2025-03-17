Inshallah we will win: Hamza Choudhury

Hamza Choudhury was already almost squeezed by the crowd even before reaching the elevator towards the VIP exit of Sylhet International Airport.

By the time he made it to the lounge with the help of Bangladesh Football Federation officials and law enforcement agencies, there were hundreds of people waiting for him with cameras and mobile phones to record the much anticipated moment. They all wanted to hear from the Sheffield United midfielder.

However, the player could hardly hear anything due to the excessive noise. People surrounding Hamza tried to calm the crowd. However, nothing improved.

Finding no way, Hamza had to take questions amidst the noise. However, it was hard to understand the question.

The player is going to make his debut in Bangladesh jersey with the match against India on 25 March. Referring to the match, Hamza said in Bangla with a Sylheti accent, “Inshallah we will win.”