Inshallah we will win: Hamza Choudhury
Hamza Choudhury was already almost squeezed by the crowd even before reaching the elevator towards the VIP exit of Sylhet International Airport.
By the time he made it to the lounge with the help of Bangladesh Football Federation officials and law enforcement agencies, there were hundreds of people waiting for him with cameras and mobile phones to record the much anticipated moment. They all wanted to hear from the Sheffield United midfielder.
However, the player could hardly hear anything due to the excessive noise. People surrounding Hamza tried to calm the crowd. However, nothing improved.
Finding no way, Hamza had to take questions amidst the noise. However, it was hard to understand the question.
The player is going to make his debut in Bangladesh jersey with the match against India on 25 March. Referring to the match, Hamza said in Bangla with a Sylheti accent, “Inshallah we will win.”
The plane carrying Hamza Choudhury, who moved to Sheffield United from Leicester City under a loan move, landed around 11:45 pm.
Local people and newspersons thronged the airport to welcome the player. Besides, a number of football fans, BFF officials and YouTubers were waiting for the player’s arrival with placards and banners.
As a result, the situation in front of the VIP lounge at the Osmani International Airport went out of control.
Amid this situation, the BFF official took Hamza in front of the crowd. However, the football regulating agency of the country did not organise any official press conference, despite people’s hype over the player’s arrival to the country over the last one or two weeks.
However, Hamza appeared with a smiling face in front of the crowd chanting and cheering his name.
Asked about the crowd and his return, Hamza Choudhury said, “Amazing! Amazing! I have returned after a long time. I am quite excited.”
Speaking regarding his debut match for Bangladesh against India, the player said in a Sylheti accent, “Inshallah we will win. I have a dream. I will work with coach Javier Cabrera. Inshallah, we will win and progress to the next round.”
Later, Hamza Choudhury went to his ancestral home in Habiganj from the airport with his family.