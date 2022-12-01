We need to have fun: Spain coach

Spain manager Luis Enrique says his daily streaming sessions to Spain fans during the World Cup are part of efforts to keep a fun vibe in his team's camp, and he brushed off talk of having strict rules for his players in Qatar.

Luis Enrique took the unusual step of starting a daily Twitch livestream when his squad arrived for the World Cup to reach out directly to Spain fans. The sessions were an instant hit.

"My streaming sessions and posting, everyone can have their own reading or interpretation, I didn't start doing this with any specific goal," he told a news conference.