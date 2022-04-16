Mohammed Salim: The bare footed magician from Kolkata that dazzled Celtic

“Ten twinkling toes of Salim, Celtic FC’s player from India, hypnotised the crowd at Parkhead last night. He balances the ball on his big toe, lets it run down the scale to his little toe, twirls it, hops on one foot around the defender, then flicks the ball to the center who has only to send it into goal.”

The report further said how Salim refused to take a penalty in the match because “he was shy”.

Salim’s footballing journey in Europe, sadly, ended there. He was feeling homesick and decided to go back home. Celtic tried to keep him, they even arranged a charity match in his honour and offered to give five per cent of the ticket sales to Salim. But Salim declined the offer and asked them to give that money to the orphans who were invited to see the match. Many years later Salim’s son Rashid revealed that his father had not realised how much the five per cent would amount to. Five per cent came to £1,800, which was an astronomical figure at the time. But Salim kept to his word and the money was donated to the orphans.

Salim returned to Kolkata and rejoined Mohammedan. He went onto have a great club career in India, coached youngsters after his playing days before passing away in 1980.