Why Mac Allister says it is difficult to learn from Messi

He has won the World Cup and the Copa América alongside Lionel Messi. Yet, even after watching Messi up close for four years, Alexis Mac Allister still finds himself amazed.

According to the Argentine midfielder, what Messi does is not only difficult to learn from but almost impossible to replicate.

Messi scored a hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina's opening match of this World Cup. Speaking to reporters in Dallas about the 38-year-old's performance, Mac Allister said Messi's footballing brilliance can be explained, but it cannot be imitated.