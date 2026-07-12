Argentina lead at half time, but struggle to add to early advantage
Argentina take a narrow 1-0 lead into the break after a subdued first half in their FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Switzerland.
The decisive moment came in the 10th minute when Lionel Messi delivered an inviting corner from the left, and Alexis Mac Allister glanced a header into the net to hand the defending champions an early advantage.
The assist was Messi's 10th in FIFA World Cup history, the most by any player since records began in 1966.
Despite the early breakthrough, the match has struggled to ignite. Argentina have failed to build on their lead, creating little after Mac Allister's opener, while Switzerland have offered minimal attacking threat.
Their best opportunity came when Breel Embolo closed down Emiliano Martínez, forcing the goalkeeper into a hurried clearance.
With both sides cancelling each other out for much of the half, it has been a cagey and uneventful contest, though Argentina's early goal gives them the edge heading into the second period.
The winner of this quarter-final will face England in the semi-finals on Thursday, 16 July (Bangladesh time) as Thomas Tuchel's side defeated Norway 2-1 after extra time, with Jude Bellingham scoring the decisive winner.