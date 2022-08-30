Man Utd to sign Brazil forward Antony for 100m euros

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Brazil forward Antony from Ajax, the English Premier League club announced Tuesday.

Ajax have agreed a transfer fee of €95 million (£81 million), according to the Dutch club. Including add-ons, the fee could rise until €100 million (£86 million).

Dutch national news agency ANP said that if the deal goes through, it will be a record transfer for an Eredivisie player, surpassing the maximum €86 million involved in the move of Ajax’s Frenkie de Jong to Barcelona three years ago.