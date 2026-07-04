Egypt beat Australia 4-2 on penalties to reach World Cup last 16

Egypt held their nerve to move into the World Cup last 16 with a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Australia on Friday following a 1-1 draw after extra time at Dallas Stadium.

Hossam Abdelmaguid rolled in the winning spot-kick after Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington missed from 12 yards for the Australians as Egypt recorded their first win in a World Cup knockout match.

Emam Ashour had given Egypt the lead with a 13th-minute header before an own goal by Mohamed Hany 10 minutes into the second half levelled the scores.