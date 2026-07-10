What we know about Argentina's line-up against Switzerland
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is a firm believer in change. One statistic illustrates that clearly: of Argentina's 101 matches under his management, the same starting XI has been used in consecutive games only three times.
So, will he make changes to the starting line-up again for the World Cup quarter-final against Switzerland?
Argentina did not play a practice match ahead of the Switzerland clash. However, based on the team's training sessions, Argentine media outlet El Gráfico reports that changes to the starting XI are unlikely.
If that proves to be the case, Argentina would field the same starting line-up in back-to-back matches for only the fourth time under Scaloni.
Meanwhile, leading Argentine sports outlet TyC Sports reported that Thursday's training session was held behind closed doors. It said Scaloni's starting XI has not yet been finalised, although major changes from the side that faced Egypt are considered unlikely.
Scaloni also expressed satisfaction with his team's performance after the Egypt match. On that basis, Argentina are expected to remain largely unchanged, apart from a few minor adjustments.
Even so, two key selection questions remain: Nahuel Molina or Gonzalo Montiel at right-back, and Julian Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez in attack. There is also some uncertainty in midfield.
Neither Molina nor Alvarez was at his best in the round-of-16 victory over Egypt, making those two positions the most likely to change. The performances of Montiel and Martinez after coming on as second-half substitutes have further fuelled the debate. Martinez was involved in Argentina’s final two goals against Egypt.
Argentina will face Switzerland on Suday, Bangladesh time. The starting XI will be confirmed after today's training session. One thing appears certain, however: there will be no major changes to the side.