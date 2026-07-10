What we know about Argentina's line-up against Switzerland

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is a firm believer in change. One statistic illustrates that clearly: of Argentina's 101 matches under his management, the same starting XI has been used in consecutive games only three times.

So, will he make changes to the starting line-up again for the World Cup quarter-final against Switzerland?

Argentina did not play a practice match ahead of the Switzerland clash. However, based on the team's training sessions, Argentine media outlet El Gráfico reports that changes to the starting XI are unlikely.