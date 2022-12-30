‘Your legacy will be eternal’: sporting world pays tribute to Pele

FIFA lowered all flags at its headquarters in Zurich following the death of Pele, while the Premier League and A-League pledged to pay tribute to the football great through applause as the sporting world bid farewell to one of its greatest heroes.

Brazil’s Pele, a prolific goalscorer who won the World Cup an unprecedented three times as a player in 1958, 1962 and 1970, died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer.