Colombia ‘dreaming big’ as they plot England downfall at Women’s World Cup

Colombia captain Catalina Usme is “dreaming big” and coach Nelson Abadia wants to “make history” as the last team standing from the Americas plots the downfall of England in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals.

The 25th-ranked South Americans have never made the last eight before but they are brimming with confidence after grinding down Jamaica 1-0 on Tuesday thanks to a goal from their skipper.

They will now play England in Sydney on Saturday and are fearless, having beaten world number two Germany in the group stage.