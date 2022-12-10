Brazil captain Silva admits agony of World Cup exit

The Brazil captain said his side had switched off for Croatia's goal.

"I think all of a sudden we lost our concentration," Silva said.

"We are not used to being hit on the break like that. We became a little disorganised and that is where the goal came from."

The Chelsea centre-back, 38, has likely played his final World Cup match.

"Sadly as a player I am not going to get to lift this trophy," he said. "Who knows if in future I will get the chance in another role.