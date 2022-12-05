Bangladesh, Argentina and cricket: A forgotten connection

In 1979, Bangladesh, a country that gained independence just eight years back, sent a cricket team to England to take part in the ICC Trophy for the first time.

A top-two finish in the tournament would’ve sealed Bangladesh a spot in the World Cup. However, for Bangladesh, it was too big a dream to accomplish at the time.

The realistic goal for the team was to win a few matches and try to qualify for the knockout stage of the 15-team tournament.

There was another country in that tournament who were in a similar position. They were also in England for their first appearance at the ICC Trophy. That team, of course, was Argentina.

In that tournament, Bangladesh and Argentina didn’t cross paths. Argentina were in Group A and Bangladesh were in Group B and both teams, as expected, failed to go past the first round.

The two teams finally met on a cricket ground in the 1986 edition of the tournament.