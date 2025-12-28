Osimhen and Mane score as Nigeria win to qualify, Senegal draw

Star strikers Victor Osimhen and Sadio Mane scored on Saturday as Nigeria qualified for the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, and Senegal edged closer to joining them.

Osimhen opened the scoring for the Super Eagles just before half-time, and they built a three-goal lead before surviving a late Tunisia rally to win 3-2 in Fes.

Victory ensured three-time champions Nigeria became the second nation after record seven-time winners Egypt to secure a last-16 place.

Mane struck as Senegal came from behind to draw 1-1 with the Democratic Republic in Tangiers, a result that kept both former African champions on course for the second round.

Osimhen was a constant menace to the Tunisians as he scored his second AFCON goal, and first since the opening round of the 2024 tournament.

Much improved after a scrappy opening win over Tanzania, Nigeria lost momentum in the closing stages and Tunisia twice came close to equalising in added time.