Barcelona sack coach Xavi after trophyless season

Barcelona sacked coach Xavi Hernandez on Friday after the Catalan giants failed to win a trophy this season but just weeks since he and club president Joan Laporta agreed he would stay in the post.

Xavi will take charge of the team’s final La Liga match on Sunday at Sevilla before departing.

“Barcelona president Joan Laporta has told Xavi Hernandez he will not continue as coach for the 2024-25 season,” said Barcelona in a statement.

Former Bayern Munich and Germany coach Hansi Flick is heavily tipped to replace Xavi.