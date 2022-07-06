Nayeem heals wound with highest scorer's trophy

When his teammates were celebrating with the trophy after becoming champions, Nayeem Islam was busy talking to the press while holding the highest goal scorers trophy in his hand.

In the final of the National School Football Championship, Nilphamari’s Samir Uddin School defeated Jashore’s Benapole High School 1-0 at the Paltan Outer Stadium in Dhaka.

With tears in his eyes, Nayeem collected the highest goal scorers trophy after netting the ball eight times in five matches, including two hat-tricks. Nayeem couldn’t help but think about his father, who is in Nilphamari.