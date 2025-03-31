Barca restore Liga lead in Girona romp

Robert Lewandowski bagged a brace as Barcelona eased to a 4-1 victory over Girona to move three points clear at the top of La Liga on Sunday.

After second-placed Real Madrid pulled level on points with them on Saturday by beating Leganes, Hansi Flick's side restored their advantage at the Olympic Stadium.

Lewandowski responded to Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe's double with one of his own to stay three goals ahead in the race for Spain's golden boot.

Barcelona, unbeaten this year in 20 matches, took the lead through a Ladislav Krejci own goal near the end of the first half.

Arnaut Danjuma pulled Girona level but Lewandowski netted twice and Ferran Torres finished off the rout.

"We played with patience, we had a plan and if we play with that plan we can always score a lot of goals and win the game," veteran striker Lewandowski told DAZN.