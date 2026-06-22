Argentina select Molina to replace Montiel for Austria clash

Ralf Rangnick has made three changes to the Austria team that won 3-1 against Jordan, with Kevin Danso, Paul Wanner and Michael Gregoritsch coming in for Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene and Sasa Kalajdzic.

Lionel Messi will play for Argentina for the 201st time, extending his record as his nation's most capped player.

Marcel Sabitzer will make his 100th appearance for Austria and starts in midfield alongside Romano Schmid.