Argentina select Molina to replace Montiel for Austria clash
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has made one change to his starting lineup from the side that won 3-0 against Algeria in their World Cup opener for the meeting with Austria in Dallas with Nahuel Molina replacing Gonzalo Montiel.
Ralf Rangnick has made three changes to the Austria team that won 3-1 against Jordan, with Kevin Danso, Paul Wanner and Michael Gregoritsch coming in for Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene and Sasa Kalajdzic.
Lionel Messi will play for Argentina for the 201st time, extending his record as his nation's most capped player.
Marcel Sabitzer will make his 100th appearance for Austria and starts in midfield alongside Romano Schmid.
Lineups
Argentina
Emiliano Martinez; Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo de Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Lionel Messi, Thiago Almada, Lautaro Martinez
Austria
Alexander Schlager; Kevin Danso, Stefan Posch, David Alaba, Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Konrad Laimer, Paul Wanner, Michael Gregoritsch