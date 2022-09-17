Dortmund go top as Bayern stunned away at Augsburg

Teenage substitute Youssoufa Moukoko fired Borussia Dortmund top of the Bundesliga on Saturday with a 1-0 derby win over Schalke, as Bayern Munich suffered their first defeat of the season at Augsburg.

Bayern's 1-0 loss was the fourth time in a row they have dropped points in the league, after three successive draws.

In Dortmund, the home side looked set to lose another chance to capitalise on Bayern's slip-up, before a late goal from 17-year-old striker Moukoko saw them claim all three points.

In Augsburg, the home side roared out of the blocks, clearly motivated for a big showing against their Bavarian neighbours.