Stopping Haaland no mystery for Brazil, says Ancelotti

Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said his defenders need no guidance on how to contain Erling Haaland ahead of Sunday's World Cup last-16 tie with Norway.

Haaland is in the running for the Golden Boot after scoring five goals in three appearances at the tournament and now faces a familiar opponent in Brazil's Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Manchester City striker and Arsenal centre-back will resume their Premier League rivalry in New Jersey, with a place in the World Cup quarter-finals on the line.

Brazil's other central defender and captain, Marquinhos, has squared off against Haaland in the Champions League.

"Everyone knows how he works. I have nothing to explain to my defenders how to play against him. They've obviously played against him several times," said Ancelotti.