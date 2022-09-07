Madrid outclass Celtic lesson but suffer Benzama blow

Carlo Ancelotti praised Real Madrid's resilience to deliver a second-half "masterclass" in winning 3-0 at Celtic to start their Champions League defence after a difficult first 45 minutes in which they lost Karim Benzema to injury.

The Frenchman limped off with a knee problem after Celtic captain Callum McGregor had struck the post with the best effort of the first period.

In Benzema's absence, Vincius Junior stepped up to open the floodgates with a classy finish 11 minutes into the second half.

Luka Modric's nonchalant finish quickly doubled the defending champions' lead before Eden Hazard struck to continue a 100 percent start to the season for Ancelotti's men.