Brazil sack coach Dorival after humiliating loss to Argentina

"The Brazilian Football Confederation informs that coach Dorival Jr is no longer in charge of the Brazilian national team," the confederation said in a statement.

"The management thanks (Dorival) and wishes him success in continuing his career ... the CBF will work to find his replacement," it added.

Dorival was handed the job after his success with Flamengo in 2022 where he won the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Cup, a trophy he lifted again the next year with Sao Paulo.

However, he never seemed to get to grips with the national team job and failed to earn the trust of Brazil's demanding fans after winning only seven of his 16 games in charge.