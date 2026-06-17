Messi gives Argentina 1-0 lead over Algeria
Lionel Messi marked his 200th appearance for Argentina in spectacular fashion, scoring a stunning long-range goal to give the defending champions a 1-0 lead over Algeria in their World Cup opener.
The breakthrough came in the 17th minute after Rodrigo De Paul quickly restarted play and found Messi in midfield.
The Argentina captain surged forward before unleashing a powerful strike from around 25 yards out.
Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane got both hands to the effort but could not prevent the ball from flying into the top corner.
The goal was Messi's 118th for Argentina and his 14th at World Cup finals, as the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner once again delivered on the biggest stage.