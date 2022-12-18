Argentina believe Messi will bring the World Cup home

With Argentina reaching fever pitch just hours before Lionel Messi and his teammates take on France in the FIFA World Cup final, football fans throughout the country felt a sense of destiny brewing.

From Jujuy in the north to Chubut, some 2,800 kilometers to the south, from Mendoza at the foot of the Andes mountain range in the west to Mar del Plata on the Atlantic coast, the country was preparing to rejoice at a much sought after third world title -- 36 years after their last one.

At the Obelisk monument in central Buenos Aires where fans usually flock to celebrate the team’s victories, dozens jumped up and down singing songs as passing drivers honked their car horns on Friday, with the final still 18 hours away.