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Spain cancels final World Cup tuneup, Argentina practices after weather delay

Reuters
Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final -Argentina Training - Red Bulls Academy, Morristown, New Jersey, US - 18 July, 2026 - Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul, Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes during training.REUTERS

Spain were forced to cancel their final training session on Saturday ahead of the World Cup final due to thunderstorms in New Jersey.

The weather system also affected Spain's opponent, Argentina, although the latter held practice after a delay of roughly 45 minutes. The two nations battle for the title on Sunday (Bangladesh time Monday) at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Spain v Argentina - Preview - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US - 18 July, 2026 - General view as smoke from wildfires is seen surrounding the stadium ahead of the final.
REUTERS

Under tournament protocol, training must be postponed if lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius. Lightning is typically checked every 30 minutes until it is safe to resume activity. The protocol has delayed several matches throughout the tournament, held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With a steady rain throughout the morning and into the early afternoon, Spain waited out the storm for around 40 minutes before opting to cancel.

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Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Final - Argentina Training - Red Bulls Academy, Morristown, New Jersey, US - 18 July, 2026 - Argentina players during training.
REUTERS

Though the inclement weather affected the last practices, the rain was expected to clear the haze in the area caused by the Canadian wildfires, which would make for better conditions for Sunday's final at nearby MetLife Stadium.

The Air Quality Index (AQI), which was at 160 on Saturday -- an "unhealthy" level -- is also predicted to drop to 100 -- a "moderate" level -- by Sunday.

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