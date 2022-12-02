Japan’s rise and rise in football and the lessons for Bangladesh

The 2022 Qatar World Cup has so far been the World Cup of upsets.

Shocking results like two-time World champions Argentina getting bested by Saudi Arabia, defending champions France losing to Tunisia and world No.2 Belgium getting knocked out of the World Cup by Morocco have already made this a memorable edition of the FIFA World Cup.

However, the team that has turned the most heads in the Qatar World Cup so far has been Japan.

The entire football world is calling Japan’s triumph against Germany and Spain and them sealing a spot in the second round an ‘upset’. But the Japanese football fraternity could oppose that statement.