Mbappe misses penalty as Liverpool exact revenge on Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe saw a penalty saved as Liverpool beat Real Madrid 2-0 on Wednesday to inflict a third Champions League defeat in five matches on the holders.

Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo scored the goals in the second half as the Reds maintained their perfect record to return to the top of the table.

Mohamed Salah also fired wide from the spot, but it mattered little as Liverpool secured a 17th win in Arne Slot's first 19 games in charge.

Slot has already achieved what Jurgen Klopp could not as Liverpool boss by slaying the Spanish giants.

Liverpool had a score to settle with Madrid, who were unbeaten in eight previous meetings between the sides, including Champions League finals against Klopp's men in 2018 and 2022.

"You know how special it is to play against a club that won this Champions League so many times, are the reigning champions and were a pain in the ass for Liverpool many times as well," said Slot.

Defeat sends Carlo Ancelotti's side tumbling down to 24th in the table.