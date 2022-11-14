Tite brings back Brazil aura with sixth World Cup win in sights

A smooth operator with the dedication of a monk and a philosophical mind, Tite has brought back Brazil's aura as the Selecao begin their quest for a sixth World Cup crown in Qatar.

The 61-year-old Adenor Leonardo Bacchi -- to use Tite's real name -- was a virtual unknown outside of Brazil and specialist football circles when appointed national team boss in 2016.

His record since then has been hugely impressive, winning three-quarters of his matches in charge and guiding Brazil to an unbeaten World Cup qualifying record with a historic 45 points from 17 games.

Only one thing remains for Tite to achieve.