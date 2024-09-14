Kazi Salahuddin won’t contest in upcoming BFF election

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Salahuddin will not contest in the upcoming election of the organisation on 26 October.

Kazi Salahuddin, BFF president for four consecutive terms since 2008, made the announcement at BFF building today, Saturday.

"I have been in charge for four terms. I consider myself too lucky to get this opportunity. I won’t contest in the BFF election that is due on 26 October. This is my final decision. I’ve come here to announce this decision," former star footballer Salahuddin said.