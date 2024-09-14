Kazi Salahuddin won’t contest in upcoming BFF election
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) president Kazi Salahuddin will not contest in the upcoming election of the organisation on 26 October.
Kazi Salahuddin, BFF president for four consecutive terms since 2008, made the announcement at BFF building today, Saturday.
"I have been in charge for four terms. I consider myself too lucky to get this opportunity. I won’t contest in the BFF election that is due on 26 October. This is my final decision. I’ve come here to announce this decision," former star footballer Salahuddin said.
Bangladeshi Football Ultras, an organisation of football-supporters, raised the demand for Kazi Salahuddin’s resignation after the fall of Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August.
The organisation held demonstrations in front of the BFF office twice. It also gave an ultimatum to Kazi Salahuddin to resign from the post.
However, Kazi Salahuddin on 13 August said he would not resign, rather contest in the BFF election to serve a fifth term in office.
Now he reneged the decision and announced not to seek a fifth term.