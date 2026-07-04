Colombia overcome Ghana to reach World Cup last-16

Wasteful Colombia saw off toothless Ghana 1-0 on Friday local time to become the final team to qualify for the World Cup last 16.

The South Americans dominated the game at Arrowhead Stadium but ended up with just Jhon Arias's early goal to show for their superiority as they now look forward to a meeting with Switzerland in Vancouver on Tuesday.

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey fizzed a shot just wide in the opening minute but that proved a false dawn for the African nation.

Colombia were forced into an early change when Jhon Cordoba pulled up with an apparent groin injury and was replaced by Luis Suarez.