Had to fight criticism for 12 years: Sabina

Sabina, who led the team in its maiden triumph in the seven-nation SAFF Women’s Championship, said this while reminiscing the initial days of her career at a reception arranged by Satkhira district administration at the DC’s auditorium.
Sabina and her mother Momtaz Begum were accorded at the reception. Sabina was honoured with a crest and cash Tk one lakh for bringing glory to the nation and the district.
While expressing her joy, Sabina said, “I had no Idea people love women’s football this much in Bangladesh.”
Sabina requested the district administration to expand the road in front of her house at city’s Sabujvagh area from the main road and to arrange a job for her younger sister.
Satkhira deputy commissioner Mohammad Humayun Kabir, who chaired the programme, assured her of fulfilling her wishes.
Earlier on Friday, Sabina was given a hero’s welcome upon her return to her hometown Satkhira.
Thousands of people thronged to the streets as she later toured Satkhira city in an open mini-truck decorated with flags, banners and flowers.