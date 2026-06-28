Argentina wary of 'very tough' Cape Verde in World Cup last 32

Argentina say they won't underestimate "very tough" Cape Verde when the Lionel Messi-inspired holders face the World Cup surprise packages in the last 32.

The reigning champions will be massive favourites to win and win big when they play the tournament debutants on 3 July in Miami.

Argentina captain Messi came on as a substitute and scored a free-kick as they beat already eliminated Jordan 3-1 on Saturday in Texas.

Lionel Scaloni's side finished the first stage with maximum points and looking formidable, albeit in one of the weaker groups also featuring Algeria and Austria.

Striker Lautaro Martinez, who got the second against debutants Jordan from the spot, told broadcasters: "We are feeling good, now we have to rest, recharge our batteries to think about what is coming, which is going to be difficult.

"Today we faced an important team like Jordan, we had to do our job and we did it and that''s why we leave happy and very excited for what''s to come."