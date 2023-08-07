Messi scores brace as Miami move past Dallas after shoot-out

Lionel Messi scored twice, including a brilliant late equaliser, as Inter Miami advanced past FC Dallas to the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup on penalties after an enthralling 4-4 draw.

A trademark curling free-kick in the 85th minute, Messi’s seventh goal in his fourth game for Miami, took the game to the shootout after Miami had trailed 4-2 with 10 minutes to go.

The Leagues Cup, the tournament for clubs from Major League Soccer and Mexico’s Liga MX, does not feature extra-time with drawn games going directly to penalties.

Messi put Miami ahead in the sixth minute with a clinical side-foot finish from a Jordi Alba pull-back.