‘Tired’ Spalletti confirms Napoli exit after making history

Luciano Spalletti confirmed Monday that he will leave Napoli at the end of the Serie A season after winning their first league title since the days of Diego Maradona.

Speaking at an event at the Italian national team’s Coverciano training centre, Spalletti said that he would take time away from football and would not be immediately moving to coach another team.

“I need to take some time to rest because I’m pretty tired,” Spalletti said.