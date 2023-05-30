Mourinho targets 6th European title as Sevilla seek to stay perfect

Twenty years on he is defying the naysayers who said his career was on the wane after a disappointing spell at Tottenham.

If Roma lift the trophy in Hungary, Mourinho will pull clear of Giovanni Trapattoni, who also won five major European trophies in his coaching career.

The much-travelled Mourinho is in no doubt he is improving with age and experience.

“Better coach, better person, same DNA,” said the Portuguese. “The DNA is motivation, is happiness. Desire for these big moments, and these are the feelings that I try to pass to the boys.