Argentina World Cup winner Martinez confirms Bangladesh tour

Argentina’s World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on Monday confirmed on Facebook that he will be visiting Bangladesh in July.
Martinez wrote, “Hello Everybody, I will be doing my maiden trip to Indian subcontinent from 3rd July to 5th July and will participate in many charitable activities including visiting as a chief guest for a charity football match at Mohunbagan club, many fan engagement programs, sponsors felicitation and promote the beautiful game. I know Kolkata and Bangladesh has huge Argentina fans and I am very excited to meet them. Thank you Satadru for this initiative! Ami tomader bhalo bhashi!”
The news of Martinez’s trip to Dhaka was first broken in Bangladesh by Prothom Alo on 21 May. Martinez was approached by Indian sports promoter Satadru Dutta, who told Prothom Alo that he had initially approached Martinez for a trip to Kolkata.
The Argentinian goalkeeper then told him that he also wanted to visit Bangladesh. After that, Satadru started contacting potential sponsors in Bangladesh.
Martinez is expected to arrive in Dhaka on 3 July. He will stay in the Bangladesh capital for a day before heading to Kolkata the next day.
Martinez was a key figure in Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar and became an instant favourite to the legions of Argentina fans across the world, including Bangladesh.