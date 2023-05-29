Argentina World Cup winner Martinez confirms Bangladesh tour

Argentina’s World Cup winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on Monday confirmed on Facebook that he will be visiting Bangladesh in July.

Martinez wrote, “Hello Everybody, I will be doing my maiden trip to Indian subcontinent from 3rd July to 5th July and will participate in many charitable activities including visiting as a chief guest for a charity football match at Mohunbagan club, many fan engagement programs, sponsors felicitation and promote the beautiful game. I know Kolkata and Bangladesh has huge Argentina fans and I am very excited to meet them. Thank you Satadru for this initiative! Ami tomader bhalo bhashi!”