Messi was target of bomb threats during World Cup, leaked FBI files reveal

A portion of the classified reports has been published by the investigative crime channel of Spain-based media outlet Prensa Ibérica. The documents, prepared jointly by the FBI and the International Police Cooperation Centre (IPCC), detail a series of security incidents involving footballers, coaches and match officials before and during the tournament.

Among the players, Messi appears to have faced the most serious threats.

One of the most alarming incidents occurred on the day of Argentina’s match against Jordan. A man called police at Dallas airport in Texas and claimed that he and two associates were heading to the stadium carrying “homemade bombs and AR-15 semi-automatic rifles.”

According to the police report, the group allegedly planned to attack police officers and players from both teams. Messi, however, was identified as the primary target.