Messi was target of bomb threats during World Cup, leaked FBI files reveal
A portion of the classified reports has been published by the investigative crime channel of Spain-based media outlet Prensa Ibérica. The documents, prepared jointly by the FBI and the International Police Cooperation Centre (IPCC), detail a series of security incidents involving footballers, coaches and match officials before and during the tournament.
Among the players, Messi appears to have faced the most serious threats.
One of the most alarming incidents occurred on the day of Argentina’s match against Jordan. A man called police at Dallas airport in Texas and claimed that he and two associates were heading to the stadium carrying “homemade bombs and AR-15 semi-automatic rifles.”
According to the police report, the group allegedly planned to attack police officers and players from both teams. Messi, however, was identified as the primary target.
Another bomb threat emerged before Argentina’s match against Egypt. A user on X posted that he was going to enter the Atlanta stadium with four bombs strapped to his body and blow up Messi.
Police also received a call during the match claiming that three bombs had been placed in three trash bins inside the stadium. Explosives experts and trained dogs were deployed, and the stadium was searched extensively.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, faced a series of incidents involving unwanted approaches and suspected harassment.
On 14 June, a FIFA employee told police that a suspected individual was conducting detailed inquiries about Ronaldo’s accommodation. Two days later, police identified and arrested the person at the Houston hotel where the Portugal team was staying.
Another incident occurred in Toronto, where a fan attempted to enter an elevator with Ronaldo. Security personnel stopped him immediately. The man later said he wanted to take a selfie with the Portugal star.
Ronaldo was also approached by fans in Miami. During Portugal’s match against Croatia, a spectator wearing Ronaldo’s jersey ran onto the pitch.
Other players were targeted because of incidents on the field.
Real Madrid star Mbappé faced a backlash after an altercation with Paraguay’s goalkeeper. The French forward was also subjected to criticism and abuse from political circles in Paraguay. His effigy was burned in the country on 5 and 6 July, with videos of the incidents later circulated on social media.
Missed chances and penalties also triggered threats against players.
Norwegian striker Alexander Sørloth of Atlético Madrid and his wife received death threats after he missed a clear scoring opportunity.
Colombian footballer Jáminton Campaz was reportedly unable to return home with his teammates after the tournament because of threats following a missed penalty.
French defender Lucas Digne also received serious threats after conceding a penalty for fouling Lamine Yamal during the Spain-France match.
South Korea’s team faced threats on a larger scale following their first-round elimination. Coach Hong Myung-bo and the entire squad were threatened with death, forcing police to provide heavy security as they travelled to the airport.
Among match officials, French referee François Letexier reportedly received the highest number of threats.
After the controversial Argentina-Egypt match, nearly 6,000 threatening messages were sent to Letexier’s personal WhatsApp number, according to the leaked report. Most were allegedly sent by Egyptian citizens.
French referee Willy Delajod, who was responsible for VAR during the match, was also threatened with death.
The threats became serious enough for French authorities to provide additional police protection at the homes of both referees and for their relatives.
The reports offer a rare glimpse into the security challenges surrounding the World Cup, showing that the risks faced by players and officials extended well beyond the stadiums and the competition itself.