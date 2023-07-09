33 universities ready to fight for football supremacy

The 1st Ispahani-Prothom Alo Inter University Football Tournament 2023 is set to kick-off on 14 July. Before that, the tournament draw and a pre-tournament press-conference was held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Sunday in the presence of former star footballers, coaches and university representatives.
A total of 33 universities from Dhaka (21), Chattogram (eight) and the greater Cumilla region (four) are taking part in the 16-day-long tournament.
The tournament will be a knockout competition. It will begin with the Chattogram region qualifying matches at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram on 14 and 15 July.
The action will then move to the Dhirendranath Stadium in Cumilla, where the four qualifying matches of the Cumilla region will be held on 16 July.
The Dhaka region’s qualifying matches will be played from 18 to 23 July, at the Daffodil International University (DIU) campus in Dhaka.
After the qualifying stage, the quarterfinal, semifinal and final will take place between 27-29 July also at the DIU campus. All matches will have a duration of 70 minutes.
In the press conference, Ispahani Group's director Zahida Ispahani and Prothom Alo editor Motiur Rahman gave the welcome speech. DIU’s vice-chancellor professor Dr M Lutfar Rahman, tournament committee chairman former national team footballer and coach Golam Sarwar Tipu, tournament committee member and technical committee chief ex-Bangladesh footballer Ashraf Uddin Chunnu, Ispahani Tea Limited’s general manager (marketing) Omar Hannan gave a speech at the event. Prothom Alo chief sports editor Utpal Shuvro hosted the event and he explained the details of the tournament at the very start.
The draw was conducted by former FIFA referee, BFF’s head of referees and tournament committee member Azad Rahman. At the draw, Golam Sarwar Tipu, Ashrafuddin Ahmed Chunnu, Imtiaz Sultan, Shafiqul Islam Manik, Kaiser Hamid, Saiful Bari, Imtiaz Ahmed Nakib, Alfaz Ahmed, Krira Jagat editor Dulal Mahmud, sports writer Ikramuzzaman and other guests picked the coupons in the draw.
DIU’s vice-chancellor M Lutfar Rahman said, "We are honoured to host such a big tournament. We try to promote sports. At our university, we play football, cricket and many other indoor games. We will do everything possible to make the tournament a success."
Ispahani's director Zahida Sultana reminded all of the company's actions in promoting sports, "We want to be a part of all good deeds. We want to stand beside the youth."
Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman talked about the importance of sports to take the youth of the country forward. He also discussed the many initiatives Prothom Alo has taken besides journalism. He vowed, "This is the inaugural edition of the tournament. We hope for everyone's support. In the future, we want to host the tournament in a bigger scale"
Golam Sarwar Tipu thanked Ispahani and Prothom Alo for this initiative and also hoped that the young students will take part in the tournament with a sporting attitude, "With this tournament we want to send a message that the youth can become well educated with the help of healthy entertainment activities alongside studies."
Ashrafuddin Ahmed Chunnu reminicsed how there were only seven universities when he was a student and said, "Now there are many more universities. We hope that this tournament will increase the university students interest in sports." Ispahani official Omar Hannan has vowed to extend a helping hand in this endeavour.
The event ended with the tournament's theme song, written by Kabir Bakul with music from Ibrar Tipu and sung by Asif Akbar. The students were encouraged to do flash mobs on the song to show support to their team.
Dhaka Region
Groups A: Bangladesh Textile University (BUTex), Ahsanullah Science and technology University (AUST), United International University (UIU), Jahangirnagar University.
Group B: International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT), American International University Bangladesh (AIUB).
Group C: Daffodil International University (DIU), Eastern University Bangladesh, Gono Bishwabidyalay, East West University
Group D: University of Liberal Arts of Bangladesh (ULAB), Brac University, North South University (NSU), Fareast International University
Group E: Sher-e-Bangla Agricutural University, World University of Bangladesh, Shanta Marium University of Creative Technology, Canadian University of Bangladesh, Atish Dipankar University of Science and Technology
Chattogram Region
Group F: BGC Trust University Bangladesh, University of Creative Technology Chattogram, Port City International University, International Islami University, Chattogram
Group G: Chattogram Independent University, Southern University Bangladesh, Chattogram Veterenary and Animal Science University, Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology
Cumilla Region
Group H: Britannia University, CCN Science and Technology University, Cumilla University, Noakhali Science and Technology University