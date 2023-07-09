33 universities ready to fight for football supremacy

DIU’s vice-chancellor M Lutfar Rahman said, "We are honoured to host such a big tournament. We try to promote sports. At our university, we play football, cricket and many other indoor games. We will do everything possible to make the tournament a success."

Ispahani's director Zahida Sultana reminded all of the company's actions in promoting sports, "We want to be a part of all good deeds. We want to stand beside the youth."

Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman talked about the importance of sports to take the youth of the country forward. He also discussed the many initiatives Prothom Alo has taken besides journalism. He vowed, "This is the inaugural edition of the tournament. We hope for everyone's support. In the future, we want to host the tournament in a bigger scale"