France reshuffle left flank against Sweden, Digne and Barcola start

France coach Didier Deschamps reshuffled his left flank for France's World Cup last-32 clash with Sweden on Wednesday, handing full back Lucas Digne and forward Bradley Barcola spots in the starting lineup.

Digne comes in for Theo Hernandez and Barcola starts in place of Paris St Germain teammate Desire Doue.

William Saliba returns at centre back after being rested against Norway.

Adrien Rabiot reclaims starting place in midfield alongside Aurelien Tchouameni as Manu Kone returns to the bench.