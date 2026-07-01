Football

France reshuffle left flank against Sweden, Digne and Barcola start

Reuters
East Rutherford, NJ
France players pose for a team group photo before the match at New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US on 30 June, 2026.REUTERS

France coach Didier Deschamps reshuffled his left flank for France's World Cup last-32 clash with Sweden on Wednesday, handing full back Lucas Digne and forward Bradley Barcola spots in the starting lineup.

Digne comes in for Theo Hernandez and Barcola starts in place of Paris St Germain teammate Desire Doue.

William Saliba returns at centre back after being rested against Norway.

Adrien Rabiot reclaims starting place in midfield alongside Aurelien Tchouameni as Manu Kone returns to the bench.

Sweden players pose for a team group photo before the match at New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US on 30 June, 2026.
REUTERS

Sweden's Lucas Bergvall starts in midfield, with Victor Lindelof dropping back into central defence.

Teams:

France: Mike Maignan; Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, Lucas Digne; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola; Kylian Mbappe (captain).

Sweden: Jacob Widell Zetterstrom; Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelof (captain), Gabriel Gudmundsson; Daniel Svensson, Lucas Bergvall, Yasin Ayari, Elliot Stroud; Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak.

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