Chelsea’s Aubameyang primed to avenge bitter Arsenal exit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is “excited” by the challenge of facing Arsenal on Sunday as the Chelsea striker aims to avenge his acrimonious departure from the Premier League leaders.

Aubameyang was exiled by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta last season following a series of disciplinary issues before joining Barcelona in January.

The 33-year-old’s misdemeanours mainly surrounded his poor time-keeping. He was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and the remainder of his contract was ripped up.