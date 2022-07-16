Barcelona reach agreement with Bayern to sign Lewandowski

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is set to move to Barcelona in a deal worth 50 million euros ($50.4m), according to multiple reports on Saturday.

Both clubs reached agreement overnight Friday, according to Bild and Kicker newspapers and the Sky Germany channel, ending a standoff with the Polish forward who has said he wants to leave the Bavarian giants.

At the end of May, Lewandowski said "it is certain that my story with Bayern has come to an end."