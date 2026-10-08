Ronaldo hails Messi after Argentina great says he already misses national team

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo set aside one of soccer's great rivalries on Wednesday to pay tribute to Lionel Messi after the Argentine said he already missed representing his country following his emotional international retirement.

Messi delivered one final masterclass in Argentina's blue and white on Tuesday, scoring once and setting up two goals in a 3-0 friendly win over Benin before more than 85,000 fans at Buenos Aires' Monumental Stadium, where his farewell became a celebration of an extraordinary 21-year international career.