Messi magic 'hard to explain', says Argentina boss Scaloni

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said it was "hard to explain" the genius of Lionel Messi after his superstar equalled the all-time record of 16 goals at World Cups against Algeria on Tuesday.

Messi, 38, reached a number of outlandish landmarks on an unforgettable evening in Kansas City, appearing in a record sixth World Cup and collecting his 200th international cap.

He scored two stunning goals either side of a poacher''s effort as the defending champions launched their World Cup bid with a swaggering show of power.

Messi's goals took him level with former Germany striker Miroslav Klose on 16 -- and his performance suggested more will come at the 2026 tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.