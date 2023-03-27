Spurs focus on saving season after Conte departure

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy admits the English Premier League club have a “fight” on their hands as they scramble to save their season after Antonio Conte’s turbulent reign came to an end.

The Italian’s departure appeared almost inevitable after his extraordinary post-match rant following a 3-3 draw at bottom club Southampton earlier this month.

But Sunday’s divorce by “mutual agreement”, with just 10 Premier League games remaining, is a gamble by the Spurs hierarchy, who are desperate to secure a place in the lucrative Champions League next season.