Who could Argentina face in the knockouts if they top the group?
Having secured three points in their opening match, Argentina can already feel relatively comfortable about reaching the knockout stage. But for the defending champions, the focus is on reaching the final. As they pursue that goal, supporters are also discussing which opponents may lie ahead in the knockout rounds.
In particular, there is much speculation over how today's match against Austria could shape Lionel Messi and his teammates' path through the tournament.
First, let's look at how Argentina can progress from Group J as group winners. Victories over Austria today and Jordan in their final group match would secure top spot outright. Even if they drop points in one of those matches, they could still finish first, depending on the results involving Algeria, Jordan and Austria.
If Argentina advance as group winners, they will face the runners-up from Group H. At the moment, Uruguay occupy second place in Group H. Spain lead the group, while Cape Verde are third, level on two points with Uruguay but behind on goal difference.
If Argentina finish second in their group and Spain top Group H, Argentina and Spain would meet in the round of 32. But what happens if Messi's side somehow finish third in the group? In that case, they would face the champions of Group D, G, L, B or K.
Potential opponents if Argentina finish as group winners
There are two Group H matches remaining. On 27 June, Spain will face Uruguay, while Saudi Arabia will take on Cape Verde.
Uruguay win and Cape Verde draw or lose: Argentina would face Spain.
Uruguay and Cape Verde both win: Argentina would face whichever of the two teams has the inferior goal difference (both currently have a goal difference of zero). If goal difference is also level, the team with fewer goals scored would finish second (both have scored two goals so far). If that is also tied, fair play points would decide it, with Uruguay currently ahead by virtue of having one fewer yellow card.
Both matches end in draws: The same criteria would apply, though Uruguay and Cape Verde would then be competing for second place rather than first.
Cape Verde win by four goals or fewer and Uruguay draw: Argentina would face Cape Verde.
Cape Verde win by exactly four goals: Their battle with Spain for top spot would then be decided by goals scored or fair play points.
Cape Verde win by four or more goals and Uruguay draw: Argentina would face Spain.
Uruguay fail to win and Saudi Arabia win: Argentina would face Saudi Arabia.
How are the standings being determined this time?
From this World Cup onwards, the standings are being determined using the Olympic system. If two or more teams are level on points, the following criteria will be applied in sequence:
Head-to-head record: Points earned in matches between the tied teams.
Head-to-head goal difference: Goal difference in matches between the tied team.
Goals scored in head-to-head matches: Total goals scored in those matches.
Overall goal difference: Goal difference across all group matches.
Total goals scored in the group stage: Total goals scored throughout the group phase.
Fewer red cards: The team with fewer red cards ranks higher.
Fewer yellow cards: The team with fewer yellow cards ranks higher.
FIFA rankings: If all else is equal, FIFA rankings will be used.