Who could Argentina face in the knockouts if they top the group?

Having secured three points in their opening match, Argentina can already feel relatively comfortable about reaching the knockout stage. But for the defending champions, the focus is on reaching the final. As they pursue that goal, supporters are also discussing which opponents may lie ahead in the knockout rounds.

In particular, there is much speculation over how today's match against Austria could shape Lionel Messi and his teammates' path through the tournament.

First, let's look at how Argentina can progress from Group J as group winners. Victories over Austria today and Jordan in their final group match would secure top spot outright. Even if they drop points in one of those matches, they could still finish first, depending on the results involving Algeria, Jordan and Austria.