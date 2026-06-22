How Austria can stop Messi

However, we must also accept this truth—Messi cannot be contained by tactics alone. For much of the match, he may not be particularly noticeable and may spend long periods simply walking around the pitch. But in the final moments, a magical pass, a dribble, or an extraordinary shot can change the course of the game in an instant.

Even on days when he runs less, a single flash of brilliance can be enough to secure victory for his team.

Many of the world’s biggest clubs and strongest defences have tried to stop him through fouls and tackles—and failed. Particularly when wearing the Argentina shirt, Messi is an extremely difficult player for any defence to handle. That is because the word impossible does not exist in his dictionary.

It is true that teams can devise plans to contain him, but no one can guarantee they will stop him completely on the pitch.